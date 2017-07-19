Verso Paper Mill Closes Machine, Blames Declining Demand

PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. International Trade Commission announced yesterday it will extend import duties on coated paper from China and Indonesia.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King welcomed the news. "Maine's paper-makers can compete with anyone on a level playing field," the two say, in a joint statement.

The senators wrote that the import tariff will support companies - such as Verso Paper - that employ hundreds of Mainers. Verso was one of the companies that petitioned the trade commission to extend the import tariff.