JAY, Maine - A Maine paper mill says declining demand is behind the upcoming closure of a paper machine.
The Sun Journal reports that Verso Corp. will permanently close its No. 3 paper machine by Aug. 1 at its Androscoggin Mill.
The move means that the mill will produce 200,000 fewer tons of coated paper. Verso said production will be absorbed by its other mills.
Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere called the news disappointing.
Verso announced in July 2016 that it emerged from bankruptcy protection with $2.4 billion less debt.
Verso eliminated 300 jobs in 2015 and nearly 190 employees were laid off in January when the No. 3 machine was idled. That leaves fewer than 400 workers at the mill.
Verso Paper Mill Closes Machine, Blames Declining Demand
By AP • 1 hour ago
JAY, Maine - A Maine paper mill says declining demand is behind the upcoming closure of a paper machine.