Verso Paper Mill Closes Machine, Blames Declining Demand

By 1 hour ago

JAY, Maine - A Maine paper mill says declining demand is behind the upcoming closure of a paper machine.
 
The Sun Journal reports that Verso Corp. will permanently close its No. 3 paper machine by Aug. 1 at its Androscoggin Mill.
 
The move means that the mill will produce 200,000 fewer tons of coated paper. Verso said production will be absorbed by its other mills.
 
Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere called the news disappointing.
 
Verso announced in July 2016 that it emerged from bankruptcy protection with $2.4 billion less debt.
 
Verso eliminated 300 jobs in 2015 and nearly 190 employees were laid off in January when the No. 3 machine was idled. That leaves fewer than 400 workers at the mill.

Tags: 
Verso Paper

Related Content

State Labor Officials Preparing Jay Mill Workers for Job Losses

By Dec 11, 2016

JAY, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Department of Labor's Rapid Response Team is working with employees of the Verso Corp.'s Androscoggin Mill in Jay to prepare them for upcoming layoffs.

Maine Senators Welcome Extended Import Duties on Coated Paper

By Dec 7, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. International Trade Commission announced yesterday it will extend import duties on coated paper from China and Indonesia.  

Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King welcomed the news. "Maine's paper-makers can compete with anyone on a level playing field," the two say, in a joint statement.

The senators wrote that the import tariff will support companies - such as Verso Paper - that employ hundreds of Mainers.  Verso was one of the companies that petitioned the trade commission to extend the import tariff.