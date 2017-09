With the conclusion of the Ken Burns-Lynn Novick PBS documentary, The Vietnam War, we host a conversation about audience reaction to the series.

Guests: Adria Horn, director of Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services

Terry Grasse, U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War

Jim Laurie, journalist and broadcaster whose extensive work in Asia included covering the end of the Vietnam War

Xuan Xanh Vo, wife of Jim Laurie who grew up in Vietnam during the war and later fled to America