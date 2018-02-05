Wardens, Hunters Rescue Moose Trapped In Mud

COLUMBIA, Maine - Two Maine game wardens and two hunters have come to the aid of a moose that was trapped in a muddy spring.



WGME-TV reports two hunters were searching for deer antlers in a cedar swamp in Columbia last week when they discovered the moose. Authorities say the female moose was stuck up to her neck in the spring hole and couldn't move her legs.



Wardens Bayley Grant and Scott Osgood helped the hunters rescue the trapped animal. The wardens got the moose's front legs out of the mud before fixing a rope around her. The men created a wench using a tree and were able to pull the moose out.



The moose left the area once she was freed. Officials say the moose had been impaired by tree roots.