Wardens Urge Safety as Snowmobile Season Ramps Up

With new snowfall over much of the state and a holiday weekend, the Maine Warden Service is joining with the Maine Snowmobile Association to urge safety on the state’s thousands of miles of trails.

Cpl. John McDonald says take a safety pack along on your ride.

“I got some food in there, flashlight. Got a knife. Chocolate. Kind of nice to have if you are out in the woods and broken down,” he says. “Probably our greatest fear, and this is from the Warden Service, from the search and rescue standpoint, is this heavy snow obscuring the ice and what the condition of the ice may be underneath it.”

McDonald says a cellphone should also be part of that safety pack. He says he expects a lot of snowmobilers out over the weekend, with over 14,000 miles of snowmobile trails and on average about 73,000 snowmobiles registered for use in the state.