Warm And Sunny In Portland, But Christmas Tree Search Is On

PORTLAND, Maine - Christmas might be in a little less than three months, but the search is on for the perfect tree in Maine's largest city.



Portland Downtown and the city of Portland say they have started the annual hunt for a Christmas tree to place in Monument Square. They say the tree will be lit up on Nov. 24 to kick off the holiday season.



Portland uses a local tree for its public Christmas tree every year. The tree must be from Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth. It must also be an evergreen, spruce or fir tree that is between 45 and 60 feet tall and is relatively accessible to be moved.



