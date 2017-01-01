Warming Stations Set Up During Power Outages

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Several warming stations remain open in Maine as the number of homes and businesses without power continues to drop following the area's strongest nor'easter in nearly two years.



More than 100,000 Maine homes and businesses were without electricity at the storm's peak.Central Maine Power reports just over 10,400 outages as of Saturday afternoon. Emera Maine reports about 500.



The storm brought heavy snow, powerful winds and even thunder and lightning to northern New England on Thursday and Friday. As of Saturday, warming shelters were open at the Cumberland Town Hall, the North Yarmouth Fire Station, the Litchfield Fire Station and the Alna Fire Department