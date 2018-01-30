Watch: Democrats Respond To Trump's State Of The Union

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

In announcing their decision, Democratic leaders in Congress called Kennedy a “relentless fighter for working Americans.”

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney general and New York senator who was assassinated in 1968. He is also the great nephew of both the late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy and the late president John F. Kennedy.

Journalists across the NPR newsroom will be annotating those remarks, fact checking and adding analysis in real time. You can also watch the speech live.

NPR's live annotation appears below the video after the speech begins.

