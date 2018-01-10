Watch: Donald Trump Joint Press Conference With Norway's Prime Minister

President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House. The two leaders are taking reporters’ questions.

Their meeting touches on the topics of NATO defense, global security and trade. The meeting is taking place as President Trump is trying to work with Congress on issues of immigration and border security.

The Western European relationship with Russia is also important to Norway, and new developments in the investigation of the Trump campaign’s Russia connections may also figure in the conversation.

