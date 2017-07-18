WATCH: Maine Lobstermen Recall Freeing Seal Pup From Rope

MATINICUS, Maine — Two Maine lobstermen who rescued a seal pup off Matinicus Rock say they’re glad the video puts a positive face on the fishing industry.

Capt. Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Dorr Jr. were lobstering Monday when they saw a baby seal entangled and floating in rope. They pulled the pup aboard and Willey began to carefully cut the rope in an effort to free the seal’s head, while Dorr captured the moment on his smartphone.

The video shows the bewildered-looking seal pup being gradually cut free and gently returned to the water, apparently unharmed.

The video, posted Monday on Facebook, has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.