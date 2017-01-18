Waterville Council Decides Not to Appoint Daughter of Governor

WATERVILLE, Maine - The City Council in a Maine city passed over the governor's daughter in favor of a Colby College professor to fill a vacant seat.



The Waterville City Council elected Associate Professor Winifred Tate by a count of 4-2 on Tuesday night. The council chose Tate over Lauren LePage and George Weber. Todd Martin also submitted a letter of interest in the seat but withdrew.



Lauren LePage is in her last year at University of Maine School of Law and is the executive director of Maine People Before Politics. Her father, Gov. Paul LePage, also served as a Waterville City Council member and later as mayor.



Tate works in the Department of Anthropology at Colby. She replaces Dana Bushee, who resigned on Jan. 4.