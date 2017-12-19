Waterville's First Microbrewery To Open In January

WATERVILLE, Maine - The city of Waterville will welcome its first microbrewery this winter.



The Kennebec Journal reports the owners of the Waterville Brewing Company plan to open the brewery in January. Co-owners Eric and Amber Willet and Ryan and Candice Flaherty chose a space in the Hathaway Creative Center along the Kennebec River.



The married couples say they sell a stout, a red ale, a saison and two different kinds of IPAs when they first open. Ryan Flaherty says he and his partners will also brew pilot beers.



Central Maine Growth Council development specialist Garvan Donegan thinks the brewery will help bring food trucks and other businesses to the area. Donegan says more businesses will help bolster Waterville's downtown revitalization effort.