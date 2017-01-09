‘We Stay Out of Politics’ — LL Bean Responds to Call for Boycott

The chairman for the L.L. Bean board of directors is criticizing a group’s effort to boycott the company because a board member financially supported president-elect Donald Trump.

Shawn Gorman, the executive chairman of the board, wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday that the company is “disappointed” and “deeply troubled” by calls to boycott the Freeport-based company by the group Grab Your Wallet. The group included L.L. Bean on its list of companies to consider boycotting following reports that L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean used a political action committee to support Trump’s candidacy.

Linda Bean is one of the company’s 10-member board of directors and the granddaughter of Leon Leonwood Bean, the company’s founder. According to finance reports, her PAC spent over $60,000 last year supporting Trump’s candidacy with Bean, a prolific conservative donor, contributing most of the money.

Grab You Wallet has called for the boycott of over 40 companies, including Macy’s, Walmart and Amazon for either doing business with Trump family companies or selling its products. Gorman says the call to boycott L.L. Bean is misguided because the company stays out of politics.

“L.L. Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters or make political contributions. Simply put, we stay out of politics. To be included in this boycott campaign is simply misguided, and we respectfully request that Grab Your Wallet reverse its position,” he wrote.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grab Your Wallet was formed in mid-October, and shortly after, a tape was released in which Trump bragged in vulgar terms about using his celebrity to kiss and grope women and convince them to have sex with him. The group was founded by Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio, two women who then proceeded to compile a list of retailers that should be boycotted for carrying Trump products.

The group now says it’s no longer just a boycott organization, but “a movement and central resource for the flexing of consumer power in favor of a more respectful, inclusive society.”

While the group has not yet included L.L. Bean on its boycott list, it has included the company on a list of dozens of companies to consider boycotting. That list includes the L.A. Clippers professional basketball team because it’s an advertiser on the Celebrity Apprentice, the reality television show that helped shape public image of Trump, a real estate developer who claimed heavy losses early in his career.

It’s also considering boycotting Yuengling Beer because the Pennsylvania-based company allowed Trump’s son Eric Trump to hold a media-accompanied tour of the brewery. New Balance, which has a factory in Skowhegan, is also on the list because the head of the company publicly backed the president-elect’s trade policy.

Grab Your Wallet specifically cites Linda Bean’s political action committee as the reason people should consider boycotting L.L. Bean.

The PAC, Making America Great Again LLC, made news last week after it was notified by the FEC that it had exceeded individual contribution limits, including three separate donations totaling $60,000 by Bean herself. Additionally, the FEC letter said the PAC had failed to file on time for several independent expenditures for ads and communications supporting Trump and opposing Hillary Clinton.

A spokesman for the FEC said federal law prohibits him from commenting on the potential enforcement cases. However, Bean’s PAC on Friday sent two updated filings to address the issues outlined in the FEC letter.

One filing clarifies that Bean’s group is a super PAC, which allows groups and individuals to contribute unlimited amounts of money to the committee. Had Bean’s group originally filed as a super PAC, Bean’s donations would have been legal under federal law. The group has also filed an amended independent expenditure report, as requested by the FEC.

It’s unclear whether the PAC will face any fines for the late filings. It has until Feb. 8 to file any additional information to the FEC.

Bean is a prolific donor to conservative candidates and causes. She gave over $30,000 to Maine-based PACs this year, including one headed by Gov. Paul LePage. Bean has also contributed to federal PACs and candidates, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul and a PAC supporting former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.

Gorman, who has made contributions to federal candidates himself, wrote that the company should not be judged based on the political preferences of individual board members or the family member owners of the company.

“Like most large families, the more than 50 family member-owners of the business hold views and embrace causes across the political spectrum, just as our employees and customers do,” he wrote. “And as every member of the family would agree, no individual alone speaks on behalf of the business or represents the values of the company that L.L. built. With this in mind, we are deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L. Bean as a supporter of any political agenda.”