Well-Known Homeless Man Charged With Trespassing

WATERVILLE, Maine - A homeless man well known in a Maine community has been arrested after police say he started building a wooden structure on railroad property.



The Morning Sentinel reports 56-year-old Vaughan Orchard was arrested after he refused to leave his encampment in Waterville Wednesday.



Police say they were alerted to Orchard by a photographer who noticed a wooden hut on the Head of Falls riverbank. Officers determined Orchard's structure was on Pan Am Railways' property, and they say the railroad did not want the man to stay.



Orchard has been charged with criminal trespass.



He previously told the newspaper he has lived in a tent for years. Orchard says he does not want to live in a homeless shelter, as he would be required to follow their rules.