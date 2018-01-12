Winter Returning With Freezing Rain In Northern New England

The January thaw is about to give way to a return to winter weather in northern New England.



The National Weather Service says rain will begin Friday night and will transform briefly into freezing, rain, sleet and snow on Saturday as colder temperatures return.



Meteorologist James Brown says the icing will be mostly in southern Maine and New Hampshire, and will make things slippery for motorists.



But he says there won't be enough ice to cause widespread power outages. Colder temperatures are on tap starting on Sunday.