Woman Killed In ATV Accident Near Eustis

A 25-year-old woman was killed Tuesday evening when the ATV she was operating near a town in northwestern Maine apparently rolled on top of her.

That's according to the Maine Warden Service. Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the agency, says the accident happened in the town of Coplin Plantation, near Eustis.

In a press release, MacDonald says the woman had been operating the ATV alone. She was later found by friends when she did not return. The victim was wearing a helmet.

Border Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Game wardens will be reconstructing the crash today.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. MacDonald says more information is expected to be released later today.