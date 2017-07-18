Woman Sentenced for Giving Man Gun Used in Police Shootout

The gun shots that killed a man involved in a standoff Sunday night with police in the Maine town of Mexico were not self-inflicted. That's according to the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials say an autopsy of Steven Piirainen, 52, of South Paris, showed that he died of gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. Piirainen died in an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly stole a pickup truck in Paris, and then led police on a chase that ended at a convenience store in Mexico.