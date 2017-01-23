Women’s Marches in Maine Drew Thousands — But What’s Next?

In case you were out of town and didn’t hear the news or check your Facebook feed over the weekend, thousands of women and men in Maine joined millions around the world Saturday to show their support for shared values of respect, kindness and protection for the LGBT community, for abortion rights and for immigrants.

Fatuma Hussein, a Somali woman from Auburn, urged a crowd of several thousand in Augusta to have courage to stand up for the most vulnerable.

“If collectively we all work together, in little ways, in big ways, every day,” she says, “the few people who intimidate us, who create a lot of fear, who think that they can dictate to us — imagine the power we will have to overturn their fear.”

For the organizers of the rallies and marches, turning that energy into action is the next big challenge. Eliza Townsend of the Maine Women’s Lobby joins Maine Things Considered host Nora Flaherty to discuss that.