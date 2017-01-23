Related Program: 
Maine Things Considered

Women’s Marches in Maine Drew Thousands — But What’s Next?

2017-01-23
Maine Things Considered
  • Eliza Townsend at the Women's March on Maine in Augusta on Saturday.
    Andrew Catalina / Maine Public
  • Fatuma Hussein at the Women's March on Maine in Augusta on Saturday.
    Andrew Catalina / Maine Public
  • Women rally at the Women's March on Maine in Augusta on Saturday.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public
  • 'Si se puede' means 'yes we can' — women rally at the Women's March on Maine in Augusta on Saturday.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public

In case you were out of town and didn’t hear the news or check your Facebook feed over the weekend, thousands of women and men in Maine joined millions around the world Saturday to show their support for shared values of respect, kindness and protection for the LGBT community, for abortion rights and for immigrants.

Fatuma Hussein, a Somali woman from Auburn, urged a crowd of several thousand in Augusta to have courage to stand up for the most vulnerable.

“If collectively we all work together, in little ways, in big ways, every day,” she says, “the few people who intimidate us, who create a lot of fear, who think that they can dictate to us — imagine the power we will have to overturn their fear.”

For the organizers of the rallies and marches, turning that energy into action is the next big challenge. Eliza Townsend of the Maine Women’s Lobby joins Maine Things Considered host Nora Flaherty to discuss that.

