Woods Pond Reopens After E. Coli Scare

Bridgton town officials have reopened a local pond to swimming after it passed a water quality test.

Last Friday swimming was prohibited at Woods Pond. The town says it was contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control about several people who reported abdominal illnesses after swimming in the pond last week. Town officials say the pond water was found to be safe, but water from the bathroom sinks failed for e coli levels and was shut off.

The Maine CDC is encouraging individuals who were at Woods Pond Beach between July 1 and 6 and who have since experienced nausea, diarrhea or vomiting to contact the agency and, if symptoms persist, to visit their primary care providers.