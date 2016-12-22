Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 pm

21st Century Development: Lessons from Silicon Valley to End Poverty

International development actors are taking cues from Silicon Valley’s boom to improve their ability to better serve the world’s most disadvantaged, transforming development in the 21st century. Technology, science and innovation are key to discovering new solutions to long-standing problems. Cutting-edge data techniques can help us measure the impact of interventions, continually improving services and scaling proven solutions to reach hundreds of millions of people.

Leading technology firms are also major philanthropists, providing both financial resources and technical expertise to support development innovations. By partnering together, alongside other non-traditional stakeholders, we can achieve what human progress has only now made possible — the end of extreme poverty by 2030.

How can development interventions become more adaptive and transparent? In what ways could shifting the culture of the way development organizations do business make them more responsive to beneficiary needs? How can we include local innovators and their contextual knowledge?

SPEAKERS:

Ann Mei Chang

Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, US Global Development Lab, USAID

Jacquelline Fuller

President, Google.org and Google Foundation

MODERATOR:

Scott Wu

Partner and Head of Investments, Omidyar Network

To listen to the audio of “21st Century Development: Lessons from Silicon Valley to End Poverty” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.