World Affairs

Monday, January 16 at 2:00 pm

Is Democracy in Crisis?

Fragile democracies are under threat around the world. Even in the US, critics are concerned that our democratic processes don’t fully represent the people. What does it mean to be a government “of the people, by the people, for the people?” What are the measures of a vibrant democracy? Are these democratic requirements universal across cultures and nations? Is Democracy synonymous with liberalism? What are the threats facing democracies around the world as well as our own? What role can the next Administration play to encourage and support democratic institutions abroad?

Larry Diamond, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution and co-Director, the Center for Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, Stanford University

Francis Fukuyama, Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), and co-Director, the Center for Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, Stanford University

source: www.worldaffairs.org/radio