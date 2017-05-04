World Affairs

Thursday, May 11 at 2:00 pm

Letters to a Young Muslim: Countering Extremist Narratives

What does it mean to be Muslim today? While the vast majority of Muslims are moderate and peaceful, media coverage of terrorist attacks by radical Islamist organizations such as ISIS has increasingly contributed to stereotyping and unfair targeting. How can moderate Muslims today reconcile their faith and place in the world despite the negative attitudes they are often confronted with? Omar Saif Ghobash is the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Russia and has roots in both countries.

Having lost his own father in a terrorist attack when he was just a boy, he now has two young sons of his own. His recent book “Letters to a Young Muslim” is a series of letters offering them advice on how to navigate these challenges. Ghobash believes youth are critical to improving the world, and we must support them in finding a voice that is true to Islam while actively and productively engaging in the modern world. Only then will we be able to counter extremist narratives.

SPEAKER:

Omar Saif Ghobash

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Russia

MODERATOR:

Fred H. Lawson

Professor and Department Head, Government Department, Mills College

