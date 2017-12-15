Monday, December 18 at 2:00 pm

From Jerusalem to North Korea, President Trump’s foreign policy approach is markedly different from past administrations. What has been the impact so far?

In this special program, World Affairs' CEO Jane Wales talks with Wendy Sherman, former US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and also Orville Schell, Director of the Center on US-China Relations at the Asia Society, and Philip Yun, Executive Director and COO of the Ploughshares Fund.

Can the US and North Korea pivot from searing rhetoric and instead work toward strengthening diplomacy?