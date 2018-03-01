Tuesday, March 6 at 2:00 pm

Closing Conflicts: Prospects for Negotiations in the Middle East

The Middle East has been a key focus of American foreign policy for the last three decades, and the events of 2017 ensure it will remain an area of focus. Between volatile proxy wars in Yemen and Syria, a declaration to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and new protests in Iran, entrenched conflicts transformed and created new flashpoints over the course of the year. As the lead negotiator for peace processes in the Middle East under Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Ambassador Dennis Ross skillfully brokered agreements between Israel and Palestine, digging into the messiest relationships in the region. How do the conflicts in the Middle East today compare to the situation under other administrations? What is the next stop on the long road to peace? Join us as Ambassador Ross shares his extensive diplomatic experience and discusses the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Middle East.

SPEAKER:

Dennis Ross

Davidson Distinguished Fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy

MODERATOR:

Jane Wales

CEO, World Affairs and Global Philanthropy Forum; Vice President, The Aspen Institute

