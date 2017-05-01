2 Die in Maine Crash After Car Strikes Pair of SUVs

WARREN, Maine - The Knox County Sheriff's Department, is investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed two people on U.S. 1 in Warren at around 6 o'clock this morning.

Knox County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Carroll says Kenneth Chipman III crossed the center line from the northbound lane. "He started veering across the yellow line, too late for the first vehicle he struck to react, he hit that kind of down the side and into the rear driver side, and kept on traveling, and went head on into another vehicle."

Chipman was driving a Toyota sedan; both of the cars he hit were SUVs. He died in the crash, along with 67-year-old Cheryl Brimson of Rockport, driver of the second SUV. Her husband survived, as did the driver of the other SUV.

Carroll says it's not clear what caused Chipman to cross the line, and police likely won't know anything more until a routine toxicology report is returned. He says it's possible it was a medical issue.

"Basically, now it's just trying to put everything together to figure out what happened, to figure out why did Mr. Chipman cross the yellow line?" Carroll says. "And we may not know anything until we get a routine toxicology report back to find out, again, if there was something medical or if there was some other reason."

U.S. 1 was closed earlier, but is now open to traffic.