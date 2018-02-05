ACLU Maine Appealing Court Ruling On MaineCare Abortion Coverage Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is appealing a Superior Court decision against its challenge to MaineCare’s ban on abortion coverage.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of state abortion providers. Legal Director Zach Heiden says MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid, violates women’s rights by only covering abortions in extreme circumstances.

“Even though it will cover almost all other pregnancy-related care. We think that’s discriminatory, and we think that’s against the law,” he says.

Heiden says the ACLU is appealing the case to the state Supreme Judicial Court. In a written decision, the Cumberland County Superior Court rejected the lawsuit because it says Maine’s policy aligns with U.S. law, which prohibits using federal money for most abortions.