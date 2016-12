It’s Thursday and time for Across the Aisle, our weekly roundtable on politics. This week, Cynthia Dill, an attorney and former Democratic lawmaker; Dick Woodbury, an economist who served in the Legislature as an independent; and Republican former state lawmaker Meredith Strang Burgess of Burgess Advertising and Marketing.

Across the Aisle: Who Could Be Maine's Next Governor?

Next week on Across the Aisle, the team looks back on the major political stories of 2016, and offers some bold predictions for the coming year.