Affordable Housing Provider says Requests Rose in Maine, NH

PORTLAND, Maine - A nonprofit housing provider in Maine and New Hampshire says requests for affordable housing grew by 15 percent between 2014 and 2016.



Avesta Housing released data about housing demand on Wednesday. The report says the number of households moving into an Avesta apartment remained essentially unchanged as demand rose.



The report says the number of housing requests rose from about 3,000 households in 2014 to about 3,500 in 2016.



Avesta president Dana Totman says the rise in requests is "concerning'' because the provider is expecting budget cuts at the federal level. He says Avesta has almost 3,000 people on its housing wait list and few people will get needed housing without an increase in stock.



Avesta is headquartered in Portland. Its portfolio includes more than 80 properties and 2,000 apartments.

