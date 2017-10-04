Angus King Denounces Proposed GOP Tax Cuts

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says he strongly objects to a proposed budget resolution that will increase the budget deficit by cutting taxes.

“To build into a budget that we are going to put on the floor that says we are going to add $1.5 trillion to the deficit through an unfunded tax cut, I just can’t accept that,” he says.

King told the Senate budget committee that it should work on bringing fairness to the tax structure. He says he rejects the argument that cutting taxes will bolster the economy to the point that overall revenues will increase.

King says that hasn’t happened in the past and that passing on a huge debt to future generations is wrong.

“The kind of changes that we are talking about here, to argue that they are going to pay for themselves is just, to me, the essence of fiscal irresponsibility. It’s wishful thinking and I don’t want to mortgage the future of our young people or our country,” he says.