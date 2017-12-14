Angus King Questions Mideast Policy Experts

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine questioned several experts on Mideast policy that appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday, saying he was surprised that they seemed to be downplaying the importance of one major recent policy change from the Trump administration.

“I’m astonished that none of the four of you mentioned in your discussion of the Mideast the president’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he said.

Panel members responded that while the capital issue is important, others — such as the ongoing war in Syria — are far more pressing.