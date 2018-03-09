Another Nor'easter Hits Maine With Heavy Snow, Power Outages

A nor'easter that's sweeping across the Northeast has dumped as much as 19 inches of snow and caused more than 20,000 power outages in Maine.

Snow is expected to come to an end over the next 3 to 4 hours across the southwest half of the state and later tonight to the northwest.

The National Weather Service reports that several York County communities were getting pummeled with wet, heavy snow. Meteorologist Tom Hawley said that as of 10 a.m. there were reports of 19 inches in Sanford, 16 inches in Saco and 14 inches in Berwick.





Central Maine Power, meanwhile, reported that the bulk of its power outages were in York County.



Together, CMP and Emera Maine reported more than 20,000 homes and businesses were in the dark.



Maine Gov. Paul LePage ordered state offices closed, and hundreds of schools and businesses were closed. Many morning flights were canceled at the airports in Portland and Bangor.

In some areas along the Maine coast, the storm is bringing not only heavy snow, but also concerns about flooding, in an area that's still recovering from last week's nor'easter.

Thousands of people in York County lost power last week, and storm surges caused damage to beaches, roads and seawalls.

Today, Wayne Vetre, the fire chief in the coastal town of Wells, says he's keeping a watchful eye on the shoreline.

"The new storm and the new storm surge has pushed water up with the strong winds," he says, "and the low-lying areas of town, we've been keeping a close eye on for flooding conditions."

National Weather Service says high tide tonight isn't likely to push waters up to flood stage.

This story was updated March 8, 2018 at 15:50 p.m. ET.