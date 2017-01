Astronomy experts join us to discuss which celestial events to be on the watch for in the coming year. What's up at the International Space Station? What are the Mars Rovers up to?

Guests:

Nancy Atkinson, Contributing Editor for Universe Today. Author of Incredible Stories from Space: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Missions Changing Our Views of the Cosmos. (via ISDN)

Edward Gleason, astronomer and manager of the Southworth Planetarium at the University of Southern Maine