Bath Iron Works, Labor Union Reach Agreement

A strike at Bath Iron Works has been averted after members of the Bath Marine Draftsmen Association ratified an agreement on Saturday. The union had voted last weekend to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached by Monday.

The union, which represents more than 700 workers, and BIW met with a federal mediator starting Wednesday. The two sides reached a tentative agreement late Friday evening.

The union, in a post on its Facebook page, said that more than three quarters of the union voted to ratify the new agreement Saturday at a meeting held at Brunswick High School. The ratification vote was 414-117.

The new contract, which runs for four and a half years, gives workers two pay increases totaling 5.6 percent and $6,000 in lump sum payments. The union compromised on flex time provisions but still retains some flexibility in work schedules so that workers can adjust when they arrive and leave work to care for a family member while still working 40 hours.

BIW says it’s pleased to have an agreement.

The union is part of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America. BIW is owned by General Dynamics.