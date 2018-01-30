Bill to Protect Athletes from Sexual Abuse Passes in House and Senate

Federal legislation designed to help protect amateur athletes from sexual abuse is on its way to President Trump for his signature. The bill, authored by Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins and California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, passed unanimously today in the Senate. Monday night the House passed it on a vote of 406 to 3.

Collins says that, "Amateur athletic governing bodies, like U.S.A. Gymnastics and other U.S. Olympic organizations, will now be required to immediately report every allegation of sexual abuse to the proper authorities."