Blue Hill Hospital Sets Up Prescription Drug Drop Box

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital has set up a new prescription drug drop box for Hancock County in an effort to prevent substance abuse.

The secure drop box in the Sussman Medical Office Building is designed to allow community members to safety dispose of medications that are expired, unwanted or no longer needed. Many Mainers are able to dispose of old meds at police stations and sheriff’s offices across the state.

Mike Murnik, chief medical officer at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, says because there was no secure drop box available on the Blue Hill Peninsula, one was placed in the hospital.

“And the reason why is that leftover meds that are lying around are prone to diversion; that someone will take them, borrow them, steal them and misuse them,” he says. “That’s how a fair number of people will get started on opioids and narcotics.”

The drop box will be accessible during business hours Monday through Saturday. Murnik says the box will be constantly monitored by a video camera. He says the contents will be picked up by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and taken to a secure incinerator for disposal.