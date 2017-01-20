Blueberry Processor Reaches $103,613 Settlement With EPA

BOSTON - A Maine blueberry processor has agreed to pay a $103,613 settlement to resolve federal concerns over its handling of a chemical used in refrigeration.

The settlement agreed upon by Hancock Foods and the Environmental Protection Agency resolves questions surrounding the blueberry processor's handling of anhydrous ammonia and its failure to timely report a release of the chemical.

Anhydrous ammonia, which is used in refrigeration, is flammable, and potentially explosive, in some situations. It's also corrosive to the skin, eye and lungs.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EPA says the case is one of many brought to improve safety at companies that have industrial refrigeration systems.