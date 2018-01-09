Bodies Of Husband And Wife Found After Standoff

State police discovered the bodies of husband and wife Thomas and Michelle Masse in the town of Temple this afternoon.

Police responded to the home after Thomas Masse, 60, called 911 and threatened to shoot himself. State police spokesman Steve McCausland says crisis negotiators attempted to communicate for 2-3 hours, but were unsuccessful.

“The negotiators, which always go with the tactical team, have that mental health training background. They’re skilled in that subject area, and our purpose always is to resolve this peacefully,” he says. "We always try to communicate with those inside to develop a line of communication, and hopefully a peaceful ending. Unfortunately, that was not to be in this case."

McCausland says police are working to determine the circumstances of the couple's death. Michelle Masse was 59.