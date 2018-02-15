Body Of Missing Harrington Man Found

The body of a 62-year-old man was found Thursday morning near Lower Wass Cover on the Pleasant River, in Washington County.

Delbert Caler of Harrington, went missing last night. He was a licensed shellfish harvester and he's believed to have been clamming when he went missing.

Caler was found after a search by the Maine Marine Patrol, the Warden Service, and local people.

“We had a search going on on the water, there was a shoreline search, and there were also planes, both the marine patrol and the warden service had a plane,” says Jeff Nichols of Marine Fisheries and Wildlife.

It's not known what killed Caler – his body was found in the water. It's been moved to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death, but Nichols says at this time there's no evidence of foul play.