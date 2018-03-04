Body in Trunk of Car Identified

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) - Police say the body of a Maine woman was found in the trunk of her car after it was towed from a Walmart parking lot in Palmyra.



Maine State Police say the discovery was made when a mechanic unlocked the trunk on Friday.



The woman was identified Saturday as 30-year-old Jenna French of Pittsfield. The state medical examiner's office said more testing is planned before a cause of death can be determined.



Steve McCausland of the Maine Department of Public Safety said there's no indication of foul play.



McCausland said French was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing by her grandmother on Thursday.



The car was towed to an automotive dealership in Pittsfield because relatives had no keys to the vehicle.