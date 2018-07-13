Border Patrol Makes Arrest At Calais Border

By 1 hour ago

Credit U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested a man who they say admitted to crossing illegally into the United States from Canada, at Calais.

45-year-old Benigno Godinez-Cortez, of Mexico, was detained on Tuesday.

"It's a very vast border, but obviously vast doesn't equate to porousness,” says Houlton Sector Public Affairs Liaison, Jonathan Maynard.

Maynard says that while the focus has been on the Southern border, it is not uncommon for people to attempt to enter via the North. In this case, Maynard says the suspect had avoided the legal crossing at Calais but was detected by “other means.”

"Obviously there are electronic measures that are used that we rely on,” he says. “Another piece we rely on is citizenry in the towns we work in. Often times they'll give us a call if something looks out of place."

Maynard did not elaborate other than to say officials had "received a report of potential illegal activity."

Maynard says that a subsequent record check indicated that Godinez-Cortez had been removed from the United States previously in 1994. According to the Associated Press, the man had been waiting for his Australian girlfriend to pick him up. She was subsequently charged with inducing him to enter the country illegally. The case was turned over to the US Attorney.

This is the second immigration arrest for the CBP in a month. Officials detained a Haitian national in the Penobscot County town of Howland June 20, after setting up a checkpoint on I-95.

Tags: 
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
Maine Public

Related Content

ACLU Lawyer Says Border Patrol's Random Stops Are An 'Intrusion On Personal Liberties'

By Jul 9, 2018
BDN

Over the past several weeks, agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have carried out random stops of people to question them about their citizenship, miles away from the nearest border.

On June 21, two Bangor Daily News reporters, recorded audio from a Maine checkpoint on I-95 and posted it on the paper's website.

The policy isn't new. It's based on rules put in place in 1952  that allow the agency to randomly stop people within 100 miles of any U.S. "external boundary."

U.S. Border Patrol Arrest Man at Jackman Port of Entry

By Jun 22, 2018

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a Guatemalan man Thursday who entered the U.S. border illegally near a Maine port of entry.

Spokesperson Dennis Harmon said U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man near a Jackman port of entry and sent him back to Canada. The man had been living in Canada with a valid Canadian work visa. The man told agents he was trying to get to New York City to find a better paying job.

Border Patrol says that a citizen notified agents of a person walking south on Route 201 away from the international border.