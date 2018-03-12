'Boundaries' At The Center For Maine Contemporary Art

What are the different kinds of boundaries that affect us as a society? We explore the topic of boundaries, inspired by a current exhibit at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. “Boundaries” is a recent collaborative project between poet Richard Blanco and contemporary landscape photographer Jacob Bond Hessler. Blanco’s poems and Hessler’s photographs together investigate the visible and invisible boundaries of race, gender, class and ethnicity, among others.

Listen to our program on exploring boundaries.

Guests

Richard Blanco , presidential inaugural poet, public speaker, teacher, memoirist and the author of numerous books.

Jacob Bond Hessler, photographer from Camden who studied photography at Santa Barbara's renowned Brooks Institute and at Parsons in New York City. Hessler has recently returned to his childhood home in Camden.