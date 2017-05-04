Britain's Prince Philip Will Cut His Workload

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed "our deepest gratitude and good wishes'' to Prince Philip following the announcement of his impending retirement, and has thanked him for supporting his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.



Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.



The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.









