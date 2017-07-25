Bruce Poliquin Opposes Health Care Repeal Without Replacement

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District says he won’t support repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan.

Poliquin’s comments Tuesday come as the GOP tries to find a path forward on its longtime campaign promise to undo the law. The Sun-Journal reports that Poliquin said he is standing by a "common-sense" decision he made in 2015 to stick with the Affordable Care Act until there is a viable replacement plan.

Poliquin voted for a plan from House Republicans to replace Obamacare two months ago, but said the struggle to reach agreement in the Senate raises the possibility that no replacement plan will be passed if repeal is enacted on its own.