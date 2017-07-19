Bruce Poliquin Reintroduces Bill to Restrict Food Stamps

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District has reintroduced his food stamp integrity bill. It’s based on restrictions Maine has placed on food stamp benefits.

“My bill will help save precious welfare dollars for the disabled, elderly, sick and the poor. It will also help stop deadly drug trafficking and treat taxpayers better,” he said in a floor speech. “Similar reforms in Maine have helped lift thousands out of poverty and into independence in their lives through jobs and employment, and we have plenty of jobs.”

The measure would permanently disqualify anyone convicted of a felony, stop benefits for those not paying child support and require work, volunteer service or job training for those getting benefits. It also would permanently disqualify anyone convicted of food stamp fraud or of defrauding a government agency.