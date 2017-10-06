Campaign Finance Reports: Fundraising In York County Casino Battle Off To Slow Start

By 24 minutes ago
  • A rendering of the proposed York County casino.
    A rendering of the proposed York County casino.
    Progress for Maine

The two political action committees supporting and opposing the creation of a casino in York County have filed their first campaign finance reports.  So far, they have raised only a fraction of what's expected to be spent for the duration of the campaign.

Progress for Maine, the campaign committee supporting Question 1 on the ballot, has raised $1.8 million and spent $1.5 million, mostly for advertising. A Bad Deal for Maine, the group opposing the York county casino, has incurred debts of about $28,000 to set up the committee. 

“They really don’t tell us much at this point," says University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer. "We are still - even though it may not seem like it - we are still early in the process.”

Brewer says the spending reports are just a hint at what he expects will be million of dollars spent by both sides in the referendum over the next month. “We know the money is coming. We will see it as we get closer to actual Election Day - we will see it grow exponentially, I suspect.”

 

 

Tags: 
A Bad Deal for Maine
casino
Maine Public

Related Content

Embattled Maine Casino Campaign Gets New Scrutiny From Lawmakers

By Steve Mistler Aug 23, 2017
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

A controversial casino campaign already under investigation by the state agency that enforces election laws is about to get a new level of scrutiny from the Legislature.