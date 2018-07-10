Citizens In Bangor Gather To Protest Trump's Pick For The Supreme Court

About twenty people spent their lunch break in downtown Bangor Tuesday protesting President Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Jill Weber, a member of activist group Indivisible MDI, arrived wearing a black robe and carrying a poster that gave her the hair, earrings and necklace of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She hopes Senators Collins and King vote against Kavanaugh's nomination.

"I want both senators to vote no on this nominee because he's a conservative right-wing radical who has already written opinions opposing the Affordable Care Act, reproductive choice and favoring the opinion that no president should be investigated or indicted while sitting," Weber says. "And these are all things that should trouble all Americans right now."

Hana Bracale, of Bar Harbor, visited Sen. Susan Collins' office to voice her concerns about President Donald Trump nominating Kavanaugh while under FBI investigation.

“So for me, the reason I'm here is not because of any of the valid partisan disagreements about abortion or identity politics rights,” says Bracale. “But really it's because I think that we're facing a fundamental threat to our democracy and to our institutions, and that this is a choice not about partisan values, but about whether or not we want to be a democracy.”

Trump's pick is controversial because of the uncertainty about whether Kavanaugh will follow precedent on rulings on abortions, religious liberty and the second amendment.

In announcing his selection of Judge Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump said he had "impeccable credentials and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law." Kavanaugh has served in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for the past 12 years.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced the vote on the nominee will be held before this year's midterm elections.

Another protest against his nomination is planned for Friday in downtown Portland.