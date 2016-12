This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

The Director of the UMaine Climate Change Institute and leading glaciologist Paul Mayewski joins us with the very latest research findings from the Arctic, his insights about the pace and impact of climate change, and the tragic death of Maine climate science researcher Gordon Hamilton.

Guest: Paul Mayewski is an explorer, glaciologist, climate scientist and director of the Climate Change Institute at UMaine.