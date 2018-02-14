Coalition Works Toward Compromise on Immigration Reform

Maine Senator Susan Collins says the common-sense coalition of senators that she organized has made progress drafting a measure that will be a compromise on immigration reform.

Senator Collins says a bipartisan group of 25 senators has gone through five drafts of legislation that will provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

“The most important provisions of that bill are the path to citizenship for the dreamers, who are brought to this country through no decision of their own by their parents,” says Collins.

Collins is hopeful that the plan can get the needed 60 votes in the senate to move forward. She says senate lawyers are going over the complex language before the draft bill is released.

The legislation also addresses President’s Trump’s desire to bolster border security with a ten year plan that she says will include technology as well as a physical wall along some border areas.

“It has been the most difficult issue that I have worked on, and I have worked on some very difficult issues,” says Collins. “Immigration law is extremely complex and there are a lot of integrated parts.”

