Collins to Meet With Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Sen. Susan Collins is going to meet with President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Collins is scheduled to meet with Judge Neil Gorsuch at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in Washington.

There is a vacancy on the high court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.

Collins, a Republican, had met last year with former President Obama's pick for the seat, Merrick Garland. She had urged her Republican colleagues to give Garland consideration, but most said Scalia wouldn't be replaced until the next president picks a nominee.