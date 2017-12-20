Collins: News Coverage Of Her Tax Bill Support 'Unbelievably Sexist'

PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is calling media coverage of her support for a tax overhaul "unbelievably sexist."

The House on Tuesday afternoon approved a sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws. The bill is headed to the Senate for an expected evening vote.

Collins on Tuesday criticized what she called "unbelievably sexist" press coverage. She cited news coverage that originally noted she didn't cry after meeting with protesters. Her office provided a transcript of her comments to reporters.

Collins said she supports the legislation because it'll grow the economy and includes amendments she proposed. She's also said she has assurances that Congress will pass bills she backs to shore up the health insurance market.

Democrats have been claiming the Maine senator is being played by House Republicans who oppose such efforts.

