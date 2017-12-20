Collins: News Coverage Of Her Tax Bill Support 'Unbelievably Sexist'

By 47 minutes ago
  • Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, arrives for a caucus meeting as the Republican majority in Congress prepares to vote on the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
    Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, arrives for a caucus meeting as the Republican majority in Congress prepares to vote on the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
    J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is calling media coverage of her support for a tax overhaul "unbelievably sexist."

The House on Tuesday afternoon approved a sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws. The bill is headed to the Senate for an expected evening vote.

Collins on Tuesday criticized what she called "unbelievably sexist" press coverage. She cited news coverage that originally noted she didn't cry after meeting with protesters. Her office provided a transcript of her comments to reporters.

Collins said she supports the legislation because it'll grow the economy and includes amendments she proposed. She's also said she has assurances that Congress will pass bills she backs to shore up the health insurance market.

Democrats have been claiming the Maine senator is being played by House Republicans who oppose such efforts.
 

Tags: 
Sen. Susan Collins
tax overhaul

Related Content

Susan Collins Says She's 'Confident' Of GOP Leaders' Promises On Tax Bill

By Dec 11, 2017
Susan Walsh / Associated Press

Speaking Sunday on the CBS's Face The Nation, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins discussed the GOP tax bill, saying Republican leaders have assured her that changes she is seeking will be included in the bill as a committee hammers out a final version. 

She said she has no reason not to believe those promises. One of them is that Medicare won't be slashed to pay for the $1.4 trillion tax cut.

Sen. Collins May Change Vote If GOP Reneges On Her Changes

By Dec 8, 2017
J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she may change her vote on the GOP tax overhaul if her amendments are not included in the final version.
 
She tells WABI-TV that she won't make a final decision until she sees what comes out of a conference committee.  
 
Collins joined the majority in a 51-49 vote after her amendments on property tax and medical expense deductions were included. She also says she secured a promise from House and Senate leaders to remove the threat of a 4 percent cut to Medicare.
 