Collins' Support for Sessions Sparks Protests in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins will introduce Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions at today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sessions' nomination for U.S. attorney general, sparking protests among progressives in Maine.

In 1986, the Judiciary Committee rejected Sessions for a federal judge post, after witnesses testified that Sessions made racially insensitive remarks, NRP reports.

But in a excerpt from planned introductory remarks she released today, Collins says she's known Sessions since the two were sworn into the U.S. Senate on the same day in 1997.

"I have come to know Senator Sessions professionally as a trusted colleague and personally as a good friend," Collins says. "I can confidently vouch for the fact that Jeff Sessions is a person of integrity, a principled leader, and a dedicated public servant.”

Despite their policy disagreements over the years, Collins says she considers Sessions qualified for the post.

But a group of progressives, led by outgoing Maine House Rep. Diane Russell, a Portland Democrat, is planning to protest Collins' support for Sessions today at the Maine senator's offices across the state.

"Sessions opposes marriage equality, doesn’t believe in climate change, has made incredibly racist statements, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, believes marijuana is dangerous, is anti-choice and more," Russell says in a statement released today.

Collins will join Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby in introducing Sessions. Sessions is the first of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to get a hearing on Capitol Hill, NPR reports.